Arrowhead Regional Medical Center Main Laboratory Receives Accreditation from College of American Pathologists

Colton, CA – Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) has been awarded accreditation by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) based on a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs.

The Lab’s director, Carolyn S. Leach, MD, was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. ARMC’s main laboratory is one of more than 7,700 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

“We are proud to achieve this gold standard of laboratory accreditation and to be among an elite group of globally recognized facilities providing excellence of service with the highest level of quality laboratory standards,” said ARMC Hospital Director William Gilbert.

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government’s own inspection program.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualification equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the leading organization with more than 18,000 board-certified pathologists, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. Find more information about the CAP at cap.org.

About Arrowhead Regional Medical Center



ARMC is a 456-bed university-affiliated teaching hospital licensed by the State of California Department of Public Health, operated by the County of San Bernardino, and governed by the Board of Supervisors. The hospital, located on a 70-acre campus in Colton, California, operates a regional burn center, level II trauma center, primary stroke center, a behavioral health center, four primary care centers including three family health centers, and provides more than 40 outpatient specialty care services. ARMC is helping to achieve the Countywide Vision by addressing the community’s wellness and educational needs. For more information on the Countywide Vision, visit: www.sbcounty.gov/vision. For more information about ARMC visit www.arrowheadmedcenter.org. Follow ARMC on Twitter at @ArrowheadRMC for important announcements and updates, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/arrowheadregional. ARMC is located at 400 N. Pepper Avenue in Colton.