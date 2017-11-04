Big Bear: Gold Star Family Market Dedication At Veterans Day Ceremony

Big Bear Lake, CA – Each year on November 11th Americans are given the opportunity to pay tribute to and thank every veteran in all branches of the military for their service to our country and the freedoms we enjoy every day. This year, in conjunction with the annual Veterans Day Ceremony, we will also have the privilege of recognizing and honoring those who have lost a loved one in service of our country through the United States Armed Forces with the unveiling and dedication of a Gold

Star Family Marker at Big Bear Lake’s Veterans Park.

Through the Armed Forces Banner Program and participation in special events like the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Memorial Wall, the City of Big Bear Lake has strived to show our support and dedication to members of the Armed Forces, veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. To add a Gold Star Family Marker to beautiful Veterans Park is truly a privilege. Gold Star Families is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization created to provide support to those who have lost a loved one in service of our country through the United States Armed Forces. Their code is Honor, Hope, Healing. Memorial Markers for Gold Star families are permitted on grounds of National Cemeteries, Veteran Administration Medical Centers and other appropriate civic locations based on approval by NGC BlueStar Chairman.

We extend sincere thanks to the Landaker Family for purchase of the Marker, and the Big Bear Garden Club for it’s sponsorship. Additionally, we are thrilled to announce that USMC Major General W. Mullen III will be present for the Ceremony to serve as Keynote Speaker. The dual Veterans Day and Gold Star Memorial Dedication Ceremony will take place at Veterans Park on Saturday, November 11th beginning at 11 a.m. All are welcome and invited to attend.

For more information please contact the City at (909) 866-5831.