Cal State San Bernardino Fall Commencement on Dec. 9th

San Bernardino, CA – Cal State San Bernardino will celebrate its 17th December commencement with three graduation ceremonies at the university’s 3,500-seat Coussoulis Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9.

This year, of the more than 2,270 students eligible to graduate in December, about 1,090 are expected to participate in the ceremonies.

The first ceremony will be at 9 a.m. for the College of Arts and Letters and the College of Natural Sciences. The second ceremony will be at 1 p.m. for the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. The third and final ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. for the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration and the College of Education.

This year, the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences has the largest number of students (351) registered to participate in the fall ceremony, followed by the Jack Brown College of Business and Public Administration (294), the College of Arts and Letters (204), the College of Natural Sciences (199), and the College of Education (46).

Overflow seating will be available in three locations: the Health and Physical Education Building, room 124 (except for the 9 a.m. ceremony), the College of Education Building, room 105 and the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration, room 102. Guests will be able to watch the ceremonies live via television.

The commencement ceremonies also will be webcast live at the CSUSB Office of Strategic Communication Live Webcast page at https://advancement.csusb.edu/strategic-communication/campus-services/live-webcast.

Parking on campus for the ceremonies will be complimentary. For the 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ceremonies, parking will be available in Lot N. For the 1 p.m. ceremony, parking will be available in Lots G/H. Parking for the disabled will be available in Parking Structure East for all three ceremonies. Due to ongoing construction in the parking lots, trams will not be available for commencement. Visitors can learn more on the “Parking, Shuttles and Directions” webpage athttp://commencement.csusb.edu/parkingShuttlesDirections.html.

The December commencement has grown in popularity especially with out-of-state and international students who have completed their studies in the fall and are likely unable to return for the traditional June graduation, which usually averages about 3,000 graduating students.

For more information about the ceremonies, visit the Commencement webpage at http://commencement.csusb.edu/.

