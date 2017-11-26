San Bernardino County, CA – Residents are invited to celebrate the holiday season at the San Bernardino County Library. Meet favorite characters, including Santa Claus. Enjoy a variety of fun-filled crafts, face painting, balloon artists, and more.

These events are another opportunity to celebrate and support the Countywide Vision’s literacy campaign, Vision2Read. Visitors should bring their library cards, as every 15 items checked out during the events earns visitors an opportunity drawing ticket for a chance to win awesome prizes. All activities are free and open to all ages.

The San Bernardino County Library Holiday Events will take place in the following locations:

Dec. 5 from 3 to 8 p.m. The Lewis Library & Technology Center, 8437 Sierra Avenue in Fontana.

Dec. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. The James S. Thalman Library, 14020 City Center Drive in Chino Hills

Dec. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. The Hesperia Branch Library, 9650 7th Avenue in Hesperia

Dec. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. The Sam J. Racadio Library & Environmental Learning Center, 7863 Central Avenue in Highland

For more holiday events and additional information, please visit sbclib.org or contact your local branch library.

