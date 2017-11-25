Coachella Valley Organization Seeking Female Entrepreneurs!

Palm Desert, California – The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center is now accepting applicants for their next “It’s Your Time: Entrepreneurial Training Series for Women”, which will begin on February 1, 2018.



This intensive educational program, which includes training, counseling, mentoring, and networking, is designed to assist female entrepreneurs in launching a business. With more than 500 participants over the past ten years, it has been the guiding force behind many of the valley’s successful women-owned businesses.



The program is available to women living in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The cost to participate is based upon income and ranges from $30 to $130, a minimal investment considering the workshops alone are valued at well over $500.



The deadline for application submission is January 26, 2018. The program details and application can be viewed and downloaded at the CVWBC website http://www.cvwbc.org/it-s-your-time or for more information call the CVWBC office at (760) 345-9200.



According to Kim Scanlan, Project Director, “Our goal is to empower women through entrepreneurship, and this program is instrumental in helping us accomplish that. The transformative power of this program is incredible!”



The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center provides business counseling, training, and mentoring designed for but not limited to women business owners and is a program of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) at Cal University State San Bernardino (CSUSB) Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration. The center is located at 77806 Flora Road, Suite A in Palm Desert and is open from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday-Friday.



IECE administers the CVWBC program in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration and is inland Southern California’s leading organization dedicated to supporting and promoting entrepreneurship.



