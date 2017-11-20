Inland Empire Training: Cybersecurity Standards for Federal Contractors

Training on Cybersecurity Standards for Federal Contractors

December 9, 2017 – 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Inland Empire/Desert Region of the California Community Colleges along with the Manufacturers’ Council of the Inland Empire are sponsoring a Free CyberSecurity training event in Fontana on December 9th. This event is primarily aimed at small businesses who have an IT staff of from 0 to 3 people (sometimes it is the accountant who is also the IT person, because they were the first one to get a computer,) but is open to all.

All contractors must meet Minimum Cyber Security Standards by December 31, 2017 or risk losing federal contracts. If you’re like many businesses, you may not know what is expected or even how to get started. We have assembled a team of cybersecurity experts to determine if you are compliant. You can find more information about the event on our website.

All Department of Defense (DoD), General Services Administration (GSA) and NASA contractors must meet the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) minimum cybersecurity standards by December 31, 2017—or risk losing federal contracts.

If you’re like many businesses, you may not know what is expected or even how to get started. Not to worry. We have assembled a team of cybersecurity experts to determine if you are compliant with the standards described in NIST Special Publication 800-171:

What is Risk Management Framework (RMF)?

Protecting Yourself from Human Vulnerabilities

Access control

Awareness and Training

Audit and Accountability

Risk Assessment and Monitoring Categorization of Information Systems

Cyber Laws

Wrap-up and Action Plan Next Steps

Location:

California Steel Conference Center, Fontana CA

9400 Cherry Avenue

Fontana, CA 92335