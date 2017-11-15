Fontana: $5,000 Housing Emergency Grants Available

Fontana, Calif. – The City of Fontana Housing Department is looking for applicants for its Emergency Grant Program. The program assists senior and/or disabled-handicapped Fontana homeowners that meet the eligibility requirements with up to $5,000 grants to make emergency repairs at no charge to the homeowner when there is an immediate threat to health and/or safety.

Eligible repairs include unsanitary plumbing, hazardous electrical, sewer line/septic tank failure and water heater replacement/repair.

In order to apply for the program, you must complete the application and submit it along with the required documents to the Housing Department:

Please bring or mail your application packet to:

City of Fontana

Housing Department/ Emergency Grant Program

8353 Sierra Avenue, Fontana, CA 92335

The Emergency Grant Program is ongoing until funds are no longer available. For more information please call Cynthia Perez at (909) 350-6720.