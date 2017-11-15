 Skip to main content

Fontana: $5,000 Housing Emergency Grants Available

By
-
   Tags:
Fontana Home Repair

Fontana, Calif. – The City of Fontana Housing Department is looking for applicants for its Emergency Grant Program. The program assists senior and/or disabled-handicapped Fontana homeowners that meet the eligibility requirements with up to $5,000 grants to make emergency repairs at no charge to the homeowner when there is an immediate threat to health and/or safety.

Eligible repairs include unsanitary plumbing, hazardous electrical, sewer line/septic tank failure and water heater replacement/repair.

In order to apply for the program, you must complete the application  and submit it along with the required documents to the Housing Department:

Please bring or mail your application packet to:

City of Fontana
Housing Department/ Emergency Grant Program
8353 Sierra Avenue, Fontana, CA 92335

The Emergency Grant Program is ongoing until funds are no longer available. For more information please call Cynthia Perez at (909) 350-6720.

Fontana News

Related News

Riverside California

City of Riverside Finances Strong, Reports Show

Ontario International Airport Authority

Higher Passenger Volumes in Holiday Forecast at Ontario International Airport 

SB Give Big

Give BIG San Bernardino County is Two Weeks Away; Schedule your Donations Now

SB Wildlife Duck Stamp

Top Wildlife Artists Return to San Bernardino County

Riverside Medal of Honor

City of Riverside to Unveil New Portraits of Medal of Honor Recipients Lara and Duran

Yucaipa Flag Part - Yucaipa California

Veterans Day Events