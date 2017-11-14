Give BIG San Bernardino County is Two Weeks Away; Schedule your Donations Now

The 24-hour Web-a-thon Has Raised $1 million Since 2014

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Give BIG San Bernardino County is just two weeks away, but you can beat the rush and schedule your donations today.

The 24-hour online event, which will be held at givebigsbcounty.org , is designed to generate funding for nonprofits in the county while building a culture of philanthropy and giving throughout the community. On Nov. 28, donors are encouraged to go online and give to their favorite local causes and charities and celebrate their donations on social media using #GiveBIGSBCounty. The scheduled donations will process during the day of the campaign.

“We are proud to support Give BIG San Bernardino County, especially as it has grown to be the largest online giving event in the county,” said Paula Myles, Interim President and CEO of The Community Foundation, which is coordinating the Give BIG San Bernardino County campaign with support by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. “This is a movement that inspires and unites thousands of donors to support nonprofits in the San Bernardino area, and we are thankful for their generosity.

“Give BIG nonprofits, sponsors and community members raised money and inspired a new culture of philanthropy in the county over the last four years and we are confident the spirit of giving will continue during this year’s campaign,” said San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Lovingood. “Donations raised during the Give BIG web-a-thon will contribute to the economic health and quality of life for so many people throughout our county.”

Give BIG San Bernardino County is on Giving Tuesday – an international day of giving fueled by social media. It is designed to raise awareness of the county’s fundraising needs and to help nonprofits become self-sustaining by expanding their donor bases. Participating nonprofits will be listed on the program’s website – givebigsbcounty.org – before, during and after the web-a-thon. More than 90 nonprofits have signed up so far.

“Like it or not, San Bernardino County’s charities receive the lowest level of donation support of any area of California,” said economist John Husing, of Redlands-based Economics& Politics Inc. “Including major foundations, only $3 per person is the average amount of money flowing to them. California’s average is $119. This strangles the ability of our charities to provide the kind of services our area must have if we are to raise our quality of life.”

Sponsors of Give BIG San Bernardino County include San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, The California Endowment, Southern California Edison, Cardenas, NBC4 Southern California, California State University San Bernardino, Southern California News Group and Inland Empire Magazine.

The Community Foundation is the oldest and largest community foundation in Inland Southern California (Riverside and San Bernardino Counties). Established in 1941, at 76 years old The Community Foundation stewards more than $91 million in assets and provides college scholarships and grants to nonprofit organizations across the two-county region and beyond. Since its founding, the Foundation has awarded more than $86 million to support programs that strengthen the community.