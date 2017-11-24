Help Support the IEWBC During Give Big San Bernardino

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The Inland Empire Women’s Business Center is pleased to announce their participation in the 2017 Give BIG San Bernardino County online giving event.

Our goal is to receive 1,000 donations and $10,000, which would exceed the number of donations and funds we have received in previous years.When you donate funds for the IEWBC, your generosity will help benefit local entrepreneurs and business owners by providing services such as:

Business training

Business counseling

Programs and special events

Help us raise awareness and funds for the IEWBC by spreading the word by informing your friends and colleagues via e-mail or social media. Make a donation online today through November 28th, ‘Giving Tuesday’, via our website, www.iewbc.org by clicking on ‘Special Events’ or donating via https://www.razoo.com/organization/Iewbc.

For additional information on the IEWBC’s participation in Give BIG, contact Joelle Passerello at 909-890-1242 or email jpasserello@iewbc.org.

The Inland Empire Women’s Business Center has made a $16 million economic impact in the Inland Empire since their founding in 2003. The IEWBC offers training, mentoring events, and business counseling for both the emerging and the experienced woman business owner, with the goal of empowering women through entrepreneurship. The Inland Empire Women’s Business Center hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends by appointment only. For more information, visit the IEWBC website at www.iewbc.org or contact Michelle Skiljan at (909) 890-1242.

The Inland Empire Women’s Business Center, 3780 Market St. in Riverside, is a program of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship at Cal State San Bernardino. Housed in the College of Business and Public Administration, IECE, which administers the program in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration, is inland Southern California’s leading organization dedicated to supporting and promoting entrepreneurship. The IEWBC provides business counseling, training and mentoring designed for women business owners. Set in the foothills of the beautiful San Bernardino Mountains, CSUSB is a preeminent center of intellectual and cultural activity in inland Southern California. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2015, CSUSB serves more than 20,000 students each year and graduates about 4,000 students annually. CSUSB is listed among the best colleges and universities in the western United States, according to The Princeton Review, Forbes, U.S. News and World Report and Money Magazine. For more information on Cal State San Bernardino, contact the university’s Office of Strategic Communication at (909) 537-5007 and visit news.csusb.edu.