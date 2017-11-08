Applications Being Accepted For Business Training by IEWBC

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Applications are now being accepted for an intensive program of education, business planning, and business counseling for women who want to start their own businesses or expand an existing business.

The program is offered by the Inland Empire Women’s Business Center, a program of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship at Cal State San Bernardino in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, and sponsored by Citibank.

“It’s Your Time: an Entrepreneurial Training Series for Women,” offers women education, business counseling, and individual support to help them develop a workable business idea or improve an existing business. Participants selected for the program must attend a minimum of 12 workshops, work individually with a business counselor for at least two hours, and write a business plan. The cost to participate is based on income and ranges from a minimum of $25 to a maximum of $130 for all program services. The program is open to women living in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Applications for “It’s Your Time” are available at the IEWBC website at www.iewbc.org, and must be completed and submitted by Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at 5 p.m. Early application is encouraged, and late applications will not be accepted. Program orientation for qualified participants will be held on Jan. 30, and they will have until the end of April to complete the program requirements.

“This program offers women a unique opportunity to learn fundamental business skills in a supportive environment,” says program coordinator Theon McCollom. “Past participants have gone on to start a variety of successful businesses, including professional organizing, promotional items, online retailing, and professional services. Through this program, they join a team of women who are committed to business success and continue to stay engaged with each other, women business owners, and the IEWBC.”

The Inland Empire Women’s Business Center, 3780 Market St. in Riverside, is a program of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship at Cal State San Bernardino. Housed in the College of Business and Public Administration, IECE, which administers the program in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration, is inland Southern California’s leading organization dedicated to supporting and promoting entrepreneurship. The IEWBC provides business counseling, training and mentoring designed for women business owners.

The Inland Empire Women’s Business Center hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday by appointment only. For more information, visit the IEWBC website at www.iewbc.org or contact Michelle Skiljan at (909) 890-1242.