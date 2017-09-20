Increase of Sheriffs Safeguarding Their Own Swimming Pools & Spas Because They See Pool Tragedies Firsthand

San Bernardino, CA – California Pool Guard sees a ripple effect from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s looking to safeguard their own swimming pools and spas because they personally see drownings, and near drownings often. Also, local paramedics, fire fighters, law enforcement personnel, and emergency hospital staff who work in San Bernardino County know all too well the tragedy of a child’s death from drowning. As a result of witnessing this first hand, there’s been a rise in first-responders installing a pool fencing system at their own homes.

The recent near drowning in Hesperia, California of a 3-year-old boy who fell into a pool brings attention to the importance of having a secure swimming pool fence. Two San Bernardino County deputies were the first-responders at the Hesperia residence, and were hailed heroes for their quick response. The young mother said that she literally lost her son for just minutes, and then found him lifeless at the bottom of the pool.

According to California Pool Guard Specialist, Ben Burgess, “The Hesperia incident caused a deputy to request an estimate to consider adding a mesh pool fence, or pool safety net as extra protection, on top of the cover that his spa already had.”

Children drowning in backyard pools or spas can happen quickly, without warning, without a splash, and without a sound. “Law enforcement officials and deputies in the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department have a heightened awareness of the issue of drowning.” said Clark Morrow, Public Affairs Division of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. “Their work in rescuing victims of submersions, and in trying to prevent drowning incidents, make them especially cognizant of the problem. Plus, officers are more aware of the laws coming out of Sacramento that mandate fencing and other barriers around residential pools. Therefore they are more likely to install swimming pool fencing to safeguard their own families.”

In several cases, children drowned despite knowing how to swim. They either did not have proper adult supervision or there was no pool barrier, such as a removeable mesh fence, between themselves and the water. “No matter what we do for a living, no one should feel they are immune from experiencing an accidental injury like drowning.” said Michelle Parker, M.A., C.C.L.S., Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital & Safe Kids Inland Empire Coordinator. “Adults and children can silently slip under the water without a sound. Active adult supervision, coupled with layered pool barriers can help in preventing such tragedies. No family wants to suffer for a lifetime, so prevention is key.”

A paramedic/firefighter reportedly said, “Listen and learn from someone who has been out on these calls – a pool fence is necessary to protect your kids.” Having a pool fence is an essential part of your backyard if you have a swimming pool. A common misconception is that a child will always be watched.

All such accidents can be prevented by simply installing a removable pool fence and creating a barrier between a small child and a swimming pool. The paramedic has two small children, and he has a swimming pool. Seeing tragedy struck home with the paramedic and he had a pool fence installed at his home right away.

“Over the years, there’s no doubt that Police Officers, Firemen, and Hospital Emergency Room staff have a much higher concern for pool safety for their own family, because they see first-hand the dangerous results of an unprotected swimming pool or spa”, said Burgess. “Childhood drowning can be eliminated because we know that drowning is 100% preventable with adult supervision, and a safety pool fencing system from Inland Empire Pool Guard.”

