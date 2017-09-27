Problems Businesses Frequently See with Recent High School Graduates

Riverside, CA – Human Resources professionals know that the school systems are not solely responsible for final outcomes of students. Parents also play a key role in the development of the child. At a recent meeting between manufacturers and educators, at the Mission Inn in Riverside (Manufacturers Discuss The Future of Manufacturing at Regional Meeting with Educators) the following list of actual problems, observed by hiring professionals, was presented. It was prepared by Rod Hoover, Manager of Human Resources, California Steel Industries, Inc. with input from over 100 HR professionals in the Manufacturing and Distribution/Logistics fields. It highlights some of the problems HR has to deal with when it comes to recent high school graduates entering the workplace:

Jobs Checklist For Entering The Workforce

Before the Interview:

Resume is poorly constructed, lacks substance, grammatical errors and misspellings

Never had a part time job, performed volunteer work, had a hobby or participated in sports/band

Have never done manual work: built furniture; work on a car; mow yard, clean house, cook a meal

Don’t research the company or the position

Don’t show up on time for the interview or parents bring them to the interview

Don’t show up for the interview and don’t call, text or e-mail

Cancel interview for a non-urgent matter

During the Interview:

Dress inappropriately: wrinkled shirts, shorts, baggy clothing, hair a mess

Don’t shake hands or have a limp hand shake, don’t make eye contact, walk slowly, slump in the chair, constantly flick their hair out of their eyes or chew gum

Don’t have good questions about the position except what are they going to get paid

Don’t show enthusiasm and cannot talk about themselves (elevator pitch)

Too casual in their communication style: Hey Dude

Don’t have a driver’s license and don’t know the basic rules of the road

Never used a hand or power tool

Don’t know what a tape measure is and can’t read it

Poor addition, subtraction, multiplication and division skills with whole numbers, decimals and fractions

Poor reading comprehension and inability to put their thoughts/observations down on paper

Lack troubleshooting/problem solving skills and mechanical aptitude

Unable to pass a drug/alcohol screen

Once on the Job:

Don’t always work well with other employees with different perspectives

Unable to resolve conflicts or disagreements in a healthy manner

Unaware that offense jargon, jokes, t-shirts and signage are not allowed in the work place

Expect frequent positive feedback, pay increases and promotions

Don’t manage disappointment or criticism well

Displays know it all attitude and takes offense when given direction to perform the job correctly

Unrealistic expectations when asking for an answer to a question that may require research

Have a difficult time showing up to work on time or showing up at all especially on weekends and holidays.

Walk off the job without giving notice in the middle of a shift

Have a difficult time actually working 8 hours and staying on task

Reluctant to work overtime

Obsessed with being on cell phone during working hours wasting time

Taking videos or pictures in the workplace and posting them on Facebook

Lack of commitment after company has invested time and resources to train them. Leave within a short period of time if the company down the street offers a slight pay increase

Unaware employers can still conduct drug testing to maintain a safe work environment

