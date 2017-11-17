Manufacturing Summit Announced

Ontario, CA – The Manufacturers Council of the Inland Empire (MCIE) announced its seventh Summit on February 15th. The event will take place at the Ontario Convention Center and will host industry speakers, as well as a large exhibit hall for vendors. Local manufacturers can feature their products in the Made in the IE exhibit, and there will be an area displaying the newest technologies available to manufacturers.

The Summit Committee is made up of local representatives who help plan the Summit based on the needs of the community. Debbie Smith, Community Training Coordinator for Chaffey College of Economic Development, was named Chairperson of the Summit Committee. “Manufacturing is a ‘jobs multiplier,’” said Smith. “To that end, the Summit Committee and MCIE want to strengthen and support economic prosperity in Southern California.”

Past events have brought over five-hundred guests, including manufacturers, business leaders, educators, and government representatives. For the 7th Summit, the MCIE expects even more attendees, as the Summit has become the premiere event for local manufacturers.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry leaders and fellow manufacturers during breakout sessions. Five different breakout sessions are currently scheduled for the day, including a session lead by Carolyn Lee from the Manufacturing Institute, as well as a Trade and Exports Panel featuring Kusum Kavia, President of Combustion Associations, Inc., Elizabeth Glynn, consultant at CMTC, and Fred Latuperissa, Director of United States Department of Commerce International Trade Administration (USFCS).

For more information, visit our website mfgcouncilie.com.

The Manufacturers’ Council of the Inland Empire (MCIE) supports and provides education on manufacturing topics to manufacturers, employees, students, and the community. The Council provides a strong, unified voice when communicating with regional, state and national entities on issues impacting the region. Programming is designed to help manufacturers find solutions for issues including: employment and training, research, regulatory compliance, import and export, and funding.