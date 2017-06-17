PACK THE BUS Event Collects Backpacks and School Supplies for Local Youth

UPLAND, Calif. – Children’s Fund is inviting the community to help PACK THE BUS full of new backpacks and school supplies for San Bernardino County foster and other vulnerable youth on Saturday, June 24th.

“Children’s Fund is committed to giving our county’s vulnerable children support, opportunity and hope,” says Betty Chambers, Children’s Fund Program Manager. “Providing new backpacks and school supplies to foster and other vulnerable youth sends the message that school is important, and that they are worth the investment.”

Bring your backpack and school supply donations to the Colonies Crossroads shopping center, located in Upland between the hours of 9:00 am and 2:30 pm. The big yellow school bus will be in the parking lot adjacent to Bed Bath & Beyond. Or, you can make a monetary donation, and Children’s Fund will do the shopping for you. Donations can be made online at www.childrensfundonline.org.

Who: Children’s Fund, a nonprofit serving our county’s children for 30 years

What: PACK THE BUS backpack & school supply drive

When: Saturday, June 24; 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

Where: Colonies Crossroads shopping center in Upland

Why: To benefit foster and other vulnerable youth in San Bernardino County

Created in 1986, Children’s Fund is a nonprofit whose mission is giving our vulnerable children support, opportunity and hope by breaking destructive cycles through community partnerships. For more information on Children’s Fund or how you can give children hope for brighter tomorrows, please visit Children’s Fund’s website at www.childrensfundonline.org or call 909.379.0000. Follow us on Facebook: http://on.fb.me/W4Wymf