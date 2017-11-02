Pardee Homes Inland Empire Developing Altis in Beaumont

Pardee Homes Inland Empire Redefines the 55+ Lifestyle Market with a New Modern Approach to Design and Development at Altis

Beaumont, CA. – Pardee Homes Inland Empire is poised to redefine 55+ community development with the introduction of Altis, a new and unparalleled lifestyle community that the company is developing in Beaumont, California. Pardee celebrates its entry into the 55+ market with the groundbreaking of The VuePoint at Altis, a 16,000-square-foot residents’ club, which will serve as the epicenter of Altis and will set a new standard for stylish modern design and contemporary community living.

Altis will be comprised of 704 homes with anticipated pricing to start from the low $300s. The community is slated to grand open in Summer of 2018. For more information, visit http://altislife.com/.

“A tremendous amount of research was conducted in advance of planning and designing Altis. We wanted to make a statement about how today’s baby boomer consumer looks at age differently than previous generations and sees this unencumbered stage of life as the most exciting and liberating transition they’ll ever encounter,” said Mike Taylor, Division President of Pardee Homes Inland Empire. “This is a dynamic and optimistic demographic that wants to explore life to its fullest. They’ve graduated from family duties, are embracing the independence this new stage of life affords, and they have plans for a big life, full of meaningful connections, and a fun lifestyle, regardless of whether they are still working full-time, engaging in an encore career, or fully retired.”

“Research shows that 53 percent of those 55 to 65 years of age cannot find the kind of compelling and vital community they desire,” said Taylor. “This gave us an enormous opportunity to design a transformative community that acts as the launching pad for their adventurous, social, and dynamic lifestyles.”

The VuePoint at Altis celebrates the best in Southern California outdoor living that is epitomized by the popular California ranch house, and reflects Pardee’s vision for this one-of-a-kind community. From its exceptional design to its unparalleled amenities, the residents’ club was created with an eye for the future with modern and diverse architecture, abundant indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, an extensive, connected, and experiential trail system, and an outdoor pool complex that rivals the finest resorts.

The apex of The VuePoint at Altis’ design are its statement butterfly roofs which cap a modern, edgy, steel and glass pavilion that is carefully positioned on the land in proportion and scale to its surroundings. It is situated to capture the views of the San Gorgonio mountains and boasts moveable glass walls, creating a seamless feeling of expansiveness.

The 16,000-square-foot residents’ club, which includes nearly 3,000 square feet of additional exterior covered patios, will serve as an extension of residents’ homes. Interior amenities include a great room juxtaposed around everything needed to enjoy impromptu gatherings or large community parties, state-of-the-art Fitness Center, Movement Studio (with movable walls to the outside) and flexible Art and Activity rooms with views of the mountains. Exterior amenities include four pickleball courts as well as pools and water features and parks that are detailed and extravagantly programmed.

One of the stars of The VuePoint at Altis is the pool area, one of which is comprised of a 2,100-square-foot lap pool with integrated therapy and accessible entry. The other offers a 4,300-square-foot resort-style pool with beach entry, solar integrated shade structure, and water features — a world-class amenity with ample lounge seating from which to enjoy unobstructed panoramic views. An elevated spa terrace that overlooks the pool area and a water feature tiled with iridescent glass provide the illusion that the spa spills into the play pool below.

The residents’ club will be the hub of social activity with an outdoor gathering and lounge area that features a kitchen, BBQ bars, islands with seating and sinks, a fire pit terrace, a 1,200-square-foot Butterfly Shade Structure with an integrated sound system, and a 12,000-square-foot event lawn looking toward the San Gorgonio Mountain Range.

Altis will also cater to today’s boomer buyers’ desire to live in a walkable community by providing 22 acres of parks connected by an extensive trail system. The community will act as the base camp for residents who will have easy access to world-class vacation and entertainment spots such as the ski resorts of the San Bernardino Mountains and Lake Arrowhead as well as Palm Springs. The community is also in close proximity to Ontario International Airport.

