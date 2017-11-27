Riverside Public Utilities Honors Winners of Bottled Water Label Art Contest & Scholarship Program

Riverside, Calif. – Riverside Public Utilities (RPU) presented a senior from La Sierra High School, a senior from Norte Vista High School, a senior from Woodcrest Christian High School, and a former student from La Sierra High School with top honors in its 19th Annual Bottled Water Label Art Contest at its regular Board of Public Utilities meeting Monday night.



Isabel Ayala from La Sierra, Jaelen Chavez from Norte Vista, Audrey Alexander from Woodcrest, and Gabriela Sierravigas, who graduated from La Sierra in June all received a $250 scholarship and an enlargement of their artwork. Ayala and Sierravigas’ art teacher Bill Miller, Chavez’s art teacher Carole Coffman, and Alexander’s art teacher Rhonda Thomale were also honored with gift certificates to a local art supply store.



Held in conjunction with RPU’s annual “Splash Into Cash” fundraising and support opportunity for junior high and high schools in Riverside, high school art students get a chance to create their first piece of commercial artwork, which adorns bottled water given out to the schools who can use the water to support volunteers or activities groups, or raise funds for sports teams, uniforms and more.



Since 1999, RPU has recognized 42 aspiring artists through the art contest.



This year’s winning entries, as well winning label artwork from the past years, can be viewed online at: https://www.riversideca.gov/utilities/about-rpu/community-services.asp