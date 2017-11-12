Riverside’s Youth Opportunity Center Celebrates 10 Years

RIVERSIDE, CA – The Johnny Martin Sotelo Youth Opportunity Center (YOC) is celebrating its 10th anniversary with an open house. The open house, for all ages, will feature workshop demos, informational partnership booths, resources and light refreshments. The event will be held on Thursday, November 16 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Bobby Bonds Park (2060 University Ave.)

The YOC is a space dedicated to the empowerment and advancement of Riverside youth through the promotion of social and personal development. The center focuses on providing youth between the ages of 14 – 22 with the skills necessary to succeed in their communities. The center commits itself to providing essential tools that give youth a possibility to gain employment, complete a high school degree, and enroll in college.

