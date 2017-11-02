Stater Bros. Launches “Harvesting Hope” Holiday Campaign

Stater Bros. Begins “Harvesting Hope” Holiday Campaign to Help Local Families Fight Hunger

San Bernardino, Ca – Throughout the months of November and December, Stater Bros. in conjunction with its charitable arm Stater Bros. Charities will be “Harvesting Hope“ in the valued communities Stater Bros. serves. All 171 Stater Bros. supermarket locations will provide four convenient ways for customers and employees to help their friends and neighbors in need this holiday season.

donation cards are available for purchase at each check stand. Funds collected through the “Bag of Hope” donation cards will provide fresh and healthy food and funding to our food bank partners and holiday campaign beneficiaries. Nonperishable Food Donations – Food donation barrels are also available at all store locations for those customers who’d like to donate nonperishable food items. Most needed items include canned tuna, peanut butter, canned vegetables, canned fruit (in water or light syrup), and whole grain cereal.

– Monies collected through the coin canisters at each check stand during November and December, will support low income seniors, veterans, families and children in need. Stater Bros. Charities will present these funds to qualified food banks and feeding programs in the seven Southern California counties served by Stater Bros. Supermarkets. Salvation Army Red Kettles – The traditional Salvation Army Red Kettles will be in front of all Stater Bros. supermarkets from November 13th through December 24th collecting nickels, dimes and quarters to help those who are most vulnerable in the community where the donations are made.

“Stater Bros. has always believed in not just doing business in the community but being part of the community and we are proud to partner with area food banks and local non-profit agencies to serve the needs of our local communities,” said Pete Van Helden, President and CEO of Stater Bros. Markets.

Annual food drive partners and holiday campaign beneficiaries include Community Action Partnership – Kern County, Desert Manna, Feeding America Serving Riverside l San Bernardino Counties, FIND Food Bank, Inland Empire Desert Communities United Way, Inland Harvest Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County and The Salvation Army.

About Stater Bros. Charities:

Stater Bros. Charities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports critical needs in the communities where Stater Bros. employees live and work. Since 2008, Stater Bros. Charities has provided funding to countless local organizations and causes that benefit hunger relief, children’s well-being, education, health, help for our nation’s veterans and active service members. Funds are raised throughout the year from generous customers, supplier friends, and caring members of the Stater Bros. Supermarket Family.

About Stater Bros. Markets:

Stater Bros. was founded in 1936 in Yucaipa, California, and has grown steadily through the years to become the largest privately owned Supermarket Chain in Southern California and the largest private employer in both San Bernardino County and Riverside County. The Company currently operates 171 Supermarkets, and there are approximately 18,000 members of the Stater Bros. Supermarket Family. For more information, visit staterbros.com.