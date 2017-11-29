Tal Siglar Joins Cushman & Wakefield in the Inland Empire

ONTARIO, Calif., – Cushman & Wakefield announced today that industrial brokerage professional Tal Siglar has joined the firm as Managing Director.

Tal Siglar will be based in the firm’s Ontario, California office and focus on sales and leasing, sale-leaseback, tax-deferred 1031 exchanges, leased investments, build-to-suits, site search and acquisition, land development, and landlord and tenant representation.

An industry veteran with over 19 years of experience, Mr. Siglar has leased and sold more than 25 million square feet of industrial product for institutional and private owners including notable clients such as Alere Property Group, Burlington Coat Factory, Prologis, LBA Realty, and DCT Industrial Trust. He has been actively involved in over 300 transactions over the course of his career with an aggregate value upwards of $1.5 billion.

“Tal is a very successful broker and a solid addition to our already exceptionally strong industrial brokerage group in the Inland Empire,” said Eric Paulsen, Managing Principal for Cushman & Wakefield in Orange County and the Inland Empire. “We are excited to welcome him to the firm.”

Mr. Siglar is a member of the American Industrial Real Estate Association (AIR), Riverside Rotary Club, the Distribution Management Association of Southern California (DMA), and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

Prior to joining Cushman & Wakefield, Mr. Siglar was a Senior Vice President at Colliers International where he was one of the top performing 10 percent of brokers nationally. He also served at DAUM Commercial as Vice President and was recognized as the top-producing industrial specialist for over a decade.

