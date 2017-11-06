UC President Janet Napolitano to meet with students in Moreno Valley on Thursday

Moreno Valley, CA – University of California President Janet Napolitano will meet with hundreds of high school students at Valley View High School in Moreno Valley, Calif., this Thursday (Nov. 9) to deliver the message that college — and a UC education — are within reach.

UC Riverside Chancellor Kim Wilcox, Superintendent Martinrex Kedziora and Valley View High Principal Karen Johnson will join Napolitano at a student assembly and rally.

Napolitano will talk to students about applying to college and the ready availability of financial aid. More than half of UC’s California undergraduates pay no tuition thanks to UC’s Blue and Gold Opportunity Plan and other grants and scholarships.

Following her visit to Valley View, Napolitano will travel to nearby Moreno Valley College (MVC) where she will meet with dozens of students from the Inland Empire and Southern California, as well as leadership, faculty and staff from MVC and the Riverside Community College District.

Napolitano’s visit to Moreno Valley is part of Achieve UC, a multiyear effort to encourage students in communities with low college-going rates to aim for a high-quality college education. Napolitano, chancellors and senior leaders from each of UC’s 10 campuses will visit with some 2,500 high school students over the next month to encourage students to apply to UC and help them make informed choices about college.