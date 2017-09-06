Coldwell Banker Blackstone and Upland Animal Shelter Join Forces for National “Homes for Dogs” Adoption Weekend

Upland Event will be Hosted at Friends of Upland Animal Shelter on Sunday, September 10 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Upland, CA – On September 10, 2017, Coldwell Banker Blackstone and Friends of Upland Animal Shelter, are joining hundreds of Coldwell Banker offices and animal shelters around the country for the Coldwell Banker “Homes for Dogs” National Adoption Weekend.

The Upland event will take place at:

Location: Friends of Upland Animal Shelter

Address: 1275 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786

Dates: Sunday, September 10th, 2017

Times: 12:00PM – 3:00PM

The nationwide adoption weekend is part of the “Homes for Dogs Project,” a three-year campaign launched by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC and Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America’s largest non-profit pet adoption website.

In just the first year alone, the organizations helped to facilitate more than 20,000 adoptions. Coldwell Banker® launched “Somebody to Love,” in April 2017, a national advertising campaign which told the stories of a man and a homeless dog who find each other. It was lauded one of the highest-ranking ads of all time by Ace Metrix, and was praised by the New York Times as being a “commercial to love.”

“We are lucky enough to help people in the Upland community find new homes every day,” said Sheila Elgart, real estate agent affiliated with Coldwell Banker Blackstone in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.” Now, we get to extend that service to homeless pets in need. It’s a win-win.”

Find more information about the event and where to adopt a pet in the area at: http://www.adoptapet.com/homesfordogs. To learn more about the Coldwell Banker Homes for Dogs Project visit https://coldwellbankerblackstone.com/homes-for-dogs-project/.

Coldwell Banker Blackstone located at 8885 Haven Ave #200, can be reached at (909) 980-1818 . Coldwell Banker Blackstone has been serving the Rancho Cucamonga area for 25 years. For more information please visit www.ColdwellBankerBlackstone.com

Friends of Upland Animal Shelter (Friends) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) public benefit charitable organization dedicated to helping every adoptable dog or cat at the Upland Animal Shelter find a loving home. For more information please visit https://www.friendsofuplandanimalshelter.org/