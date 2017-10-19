Coachella Valley, CA – Donna Eide Named Regional Manager for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ Coachella Valley Operations.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has named Donna Eide regional manager for its Coachella Valley operations, which includes offices in Palm Springs, Palm Desert and La Quinta. In her new role, Eide is responsible for the management and operations of the three offices, nearly 150 real estate sales executives and corporate employees in the area.

“Donna has been an integral part of this company since joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in 2015,” said Gordon Miles, president and COO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, a division of Americana Holdings. Americana Holdings with the largest independent Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world with 27 offices and 2,700 real estate sales executives throughout Nevada, California and Arizona. Its other California offices are located in Anaheim Hills, Brea, Rancho Cucamonga and Yorba Linda.

“Donna’s leadership has included the recruitment and retention of some of the area’s top real estate sales executives,” said Miles. “She has worked closely with the founders of the firm, Louise and Hank Hampton, to further its position as the market leader in Palm Springs real estate.”

Eide has worked in the real estate industry for 20 years with expertise in both real estate finance and sales. She developed a national program for short sales with Bear Sterns JP Morgan Chase that saved 700 homes from going into foreclosure in its first six months of operation. She has also worked as a real estate sales executive, team leader and branch manager of multiple real estate offices.

“Donna has a deep understanding of the Palm Springs area and all of its unique communities,” said Mark Stark, CEO. “She is well respected by her peers and has a passion for coaching, training and helping real estate sales executives move their careers and businesses forward.”

The company’s offices are located at 2905 Tahquitz Canyon Way in Palm Springs, 73-700 El Paseo in Palm Desert and 78555 Highway 111 in La Quinta. For more information, visit www.bhhscaproperties.com or call 760-323-5000.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, operated by Americana Holdings, operates offices in Anaheim Hills, Brea, La Quinta, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Cucamonga and Yorba Linda.

Americana Holdings also operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties with 27 offices and 2,700 real estate sales executives throughout the three states. It is the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world and sold more than $3.7 billion in real estate in 2016.

In 2016, Fortune magazine named Berkshire Hathaway the fourth most admired brand in the world. And in 2014, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices was named “Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year” by consumers in the 26th annual Harris Poll EquiTrend® study of the largest real estate networks. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has 54,000 agents in 1,600 offices around the world.