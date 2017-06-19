Citrograph, The Longest Continuously Running Print Shop in California, Celebrates 130 years 

Redlands, CA – For 13 decades, alongside the city of Redlands, CA itself, Citrograph Printing Co. — the oldest business in Redlands and the longest continuously running print shop in California — has evolved and thrived. Though the methods and the media continually change, the core values, quality of work and business ethics established by founder Scipio Craig in 1887 remain as the solid foundation upon which Citrograph Printing Co. stands to serve its customers today and into the future.

Al Hernandez and Ryan Bailey — current proprietors and only the sixth owners in the history of the business — took over operations in 2002. In addition to expanding the print services, the duo added digital printing and publishing, and promotional products to the Citrograph’s offerings. A select line of Redlands souvenir products, featuring historical crate label images and original designs by Bailey, are only available at the shop and this year, Citrograph also became the exclusive off-campus retailer for University of Redlands products.

Al and Ryan take seriously the responsibility of owning Redlands’ oldest business. Artifacts of the Citrograph’s early days are on display in the shop, including original equipment and published pieces from those first years in business. Citrograph was responsible for the city’s first newspaper, aptly titled “The Citrograph,” which launched the business even before Redlands was incorporated. Visitors can enjoy the news of those early editions in the shop. Al and Ryan also remain committed to the philanthropy established by previous owners.Through the Citrograph Foundation, scholarships are awarded to local college-bound students in music, business, and graphic design.

To glance back at its fascinating past and look forward to the limitless possibilities of the future, Citrograph Printing Co. will celebrate its landmark anniversary of 130 years with old and new friends, citizens and stewards of Redlands. The community is invited to an open house on Monday, July 17 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The celebration will include historical items on display and shop tours throughout the day.