Inland Empire Students Get Hands on with Global Employer, Crown Lift Trucks

Crown Lift - UTI Student Tour

Above photo: Rialto High School automotive students learn about service vans from Jake Tucky. The hands-on training was sponsored by UTI to encourage future careers in the automotive and diesel industry.

Local Students Get Hands on with Global Employer, Crown Lift Trucks

Ontario, CA – Today, more than 50 students from the automotive programs at Rialto and Yucaipa High Schools toured Crown Lift Trucks’ state-of-the-industry facilities in Ontario. They got a first-hand look at the sophisticated technology behind their world-class lift trucks, explored careers and auto and diesel technicians and participated in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) activities.

How high is high? Crown Lift demonstrates its flagship Turret Truck to Rialto and Yucaipa High School students.

“These Future Tech Events are a way to give local students interested in a technical career the chance to meet with regional employers to ask questions, get up-close-and-personal with the equipment and learn about the skilled training needed to pursue their dream careers,” said Daniel Sweeney, Regional Director of Field Admissions, Universal Technical Institute.

The students also learned how they can get the education and training needed succeed in automotive and diesel technician jobs, which are abundant, pay well and offer plenty of career opportunities.

“When our students visit a successful business like Crown Lift, they get a hands-on glimpse of what their career path can be,” said Ryan Crabtree, automotive technician instructor at Rialto High School.  “Students can leave our program at Rialto, go through training at UTI and land in a career where they are all kinds of opportunities.”

According to new Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers, more than 120,000 new automotive and diesel technicians will be needed each year in the coming decade to meet industry demand.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.:

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the leading provider of postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians. With more than 200,000 graduates in its 52-year history, UTI offers undergraduate degree and diploma programs at 12 campus locations across the United States, as well as manufacturer-specific training programs at dedicated training centers. Through its campus-based school system, UTI provides specialized post-secondary education programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech).

For more information, visit www.uti.edu. Like UTI on www.facebook.com/UTI or follow UTI on Twitter @UTITweet, @MMITweet, and @NASCARTechUTI.

Inland Empire Education

