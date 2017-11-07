Temecula, Ca – Total Wine & More, America’s largest independent retailer of fine wine, beer and spirits, is expanding its presence in Southern California with its first store in Riverside County. The new store, located at 40432 Winchester Road in Temecula, California, opens on Thursday, November 16 at 9:00am.

Temecula Store Grand Opening, Nov 16-19

During Total Wine & More’s Grand Opening weekend in Temecula – from 9:00am to 10:00pm Thursday, November 16 through Sunday, November 19 – guests are invited to enjoy a variety of festivities, including wine and beer tastings, live music, and giveaways.

Each customer that visits the store during this special weekend will receive a welcome gift bag with a free gift, valuable coupons, and a certificate for one free wine/beer or spirits education class.

“Our Grand Openings are thoughtfully planned, with a series of celebratory offerings to welcome guests to our store,” says Cooper. “We look forward to enjoying these festivities with our new neighbors in the Temecula community.”

“Riverside County is a natural next step in our Southern California expansion,” says Edward Cooper, Total Wine & More’s Vice President for Public Affairs and Community Relations “This new location will have a positive impact on the entire Temecula community by generating retail sales tax for the city, bringing approximately 50 new jobs to the region, and offering a tremendous selection of wines, beers and spirits to local customers at an unbeatable price.”

Total Wine & More, which is known for its large selection and competitive pricing, offers more than 8,000 wines, 3,000 spirits and 2,500 beers to customers, including hard-to-find labels and locally produced product.

“Customers are attracted to our stores based on superior selection and prices, however we offer so much more as a company,” notes Cooper. “Our business plan is centered around providing unmatched customer service, and supporting the local communities in which we serve.”

To coincide with the new store opening, Total Wine & More has partnered with the Assistance League of Temecula Valley, a local non-profit organization that supports philanthropic programs focused on youth and foster families. During Grand Opening weekend – from Thursday, November 16 through Sunday, November 19 – ten percent of all wine sales will be donated directly to the Assistance League, with a minimum donation of $10,000 guaranteed.

“Donating a percentage of wine sales enables us to give more to the local community, which is always our goal,” Cooper explains. “This organization is the first of what will be thousands of charitable partners that we will work with in Southern California. Total Wine & More has donated more than $50 million in in-kind and monetary donations to local and regional charitable organizations throughout the U.S. since our inception, and we aim to continue to grow these contributions.”

Beyond its local charitable donations, Total Wine & More will hire and train a local team of experts in order to uphold its national commitment to industry-leading customer service, according to Cooper.

“Our team is trained for more than 150 hours prior to beginning their work with us, and each team member receives continuous training in order to assist customers in navigating our expansive selection,” Cooper explains. “Beyond in-store training, we also offer educational trips to wine regions. Each year, 70 Total Wine & More team members have the chance to visit and experience Napa and Sonoma Valley wineries, and every other year, we treat more than 50 team members to a European wine trip to learn more about wines that are native to France, Spain and Italy.”

Total Wine & More also offers guests the opportunity to learn about products through special classes inside each store’s state-of-the-art classroom. In addition, the retailer helps guests pair their favorite foods and wines using an in-store app, offering customized pairings that can be shared to a mobile device or computer.

“Consumer demand for what many consider to be the ‘ultimate customer experience’ continues to rise, and we are positioned to meet and exceed that demand,” Cooper notes. “Through our specialized programs and local partnerships, we look forward to joining the fabric of the Temecula community, and giving guests the exceptional service, selection and prices they deserve for years to come.”

About Total Wine & More

Founded and co-owned by brothers David and Robert Trone, Total Wine & More is the nation’s largest independently owned retailer of fine wine, beer and spirits. Based in Bethesda, Maryland, the company has grown from the first, small store in Delaware to a company that now has over 160 superstores in 20 states. The company’s unmatched selection of products, combined with low everyday prices and expertly trained wine associates, brings a unique shopping experience to the customer. Total Wine & More has the distinction of being a four-time National Retailer of the Year – recognized by Beverage Dynamics in 2008, Market Watch in 2006 and Wine Enthusiast in 2004 and 2014. Total Wine & More is the only retailer in the country to have twice been named Wine Enthusiast’s retailer of the year. Since opening its first store in 1991, Total Wine & More has been committed to being the premier wine retailer in every community that it serves. More information on Total Wine & More including its community outreach efforts, product offerings, stores locations and hours of operations are available at www.totalwine.com.