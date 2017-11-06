Veterans Day Events
The Inland Empire community has many events to honor veterans during this Veterans Day weekend. Residents are encouraged to come pay their respect and gratitude to the brave men and women that dedicated themselves to serving our country and protecting our freedom.
Photo Above: Flag Hill Park, Yucaipa, Ca
November 9th
November 1Oth
- Riverside – 47th Anderson Copeland Memorial Veterans Recognition Luncheon
- Riverside – March Field Air Museum to Honor Military Veterans
November 11th
- Big Bear – Gold Star Family Market Dedication At Veterans Day Ceremony
- Eastvale – Veterans Day Ceremony, 8:30am, American Heroes Park
- Fontana – 2017 Veterans Day Ceremony
- Hemet – Valley Veterans Day Celebration – Gibbel Park
- Riverside – March Field Air Museum to Honor Military Veterans
- Riverside County Parks – Free entry to Veterans on Veteran’s Day
- San Bernardino Veterans Day Salute & Parade, La Plaza Park
- San Bernardino – Veterans Ride Free on Omnitrans on Veterans Day
- Upland – Veterans Monument Plaza on Veterans Day
November 18th
- Bryan Suits To Be Grand Marshal of the 12th Annual A Salute to Veterans Parade and Expo. The Riverside Veterans Parade Is Scheduled For November 18, 2017
Donations Needed to Help Build Veterans Memorial in Fontana
he City of Fontana is teaming up with Fontana Veterans organizations to launch a fundraising campaign with a goal of $350,000 to help build the Miller Park Amphitheater Veterans Memorial. Local veterans have wanted a memorial for many years to honor the thousands of Fontana residents with military service. Give a lasting gift this holiday season to help honor past and present veterans with a donation to provide a permanent tribute to our heroes. https://www.fontana.org/2775/Miller-Park-Amphitheater-Veterans-Memori