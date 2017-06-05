AMA-IE: Weathering a PR Storm Through Crisis Communications

Weathering a PR Storm Through Crisis Communications

Ontario, CA – The American Marketing Association Inland Empire Chapter will host a luncheon presentation by Crystal Rockwood, president of Rockwood Communications Counsel In Seal Beach, CA, on Thursday, June 15, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New York Grill in Ontario, CA.

About Crystal Rockwood

Crystal Rockwood is President of Rockwood Communications Counsel. Prior to forming RCC, Rockwood directed domestic and international communications at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, a worldwide full-service law firm. As former press secretary to the Mayor of Oakland, Rockwood managed news visits with former President Bill Clinton and members of his Cabinet. Her crisis communication skills were forged by high stakes issues like natural disasters, military base closures, and crime. She was trained by the Federal Emergency Management Agency Institute in advanced crisis public information.

Join Crystal to learn tips from a marketing perspective on how to help stabilize and de-escalate a crisis and to prevail in the court of public opinion. The goal in any crisis is to protect a reputation, and sustain credibility—not just for today, but also for the next move. Rainy days are a given, but by mastering a few skills, you can weather the next PR storm. She will cover:

How marketers can provide high value during a PR crisis. Marketers are usually the most informed on where potential hidden bombs are and potential remedies, yet rarely consulted. Learn how to identify vulnerabilities and assets.

Tips for staying on message, even when it hurts. There are always ways to stay engaged, and ways to get legal counsel on your side.

Storm cleanup. It’s easy for smoldering flame to ignite into a new crisis if you market too hard too early. Find out the safe ways to re-start business development and promotional efforts after a crisis.

What: Weathering a PR Storm Through Crisis Communications

When: Thursday, June 15, 2017 | 11:30 am – 1 p.m.

Where: New York Grill, 950 Ontario Mills Rd, Ontario, CA 91764

Fee: Registration is $19.95 for members of the American Marketing Association, $24.95 for non-members and guests, and $14.95 for students with college ID. Registration at the door is $29.95.

Register: Visit www.ama-ie.com

The AMA spring membership drive runs through June 10. To join AMA and receive discounted membership pricing, visit: http://www2.oneama.com/AMA_GoBeyond

About the AMA

The American Marketing Association-Inland Empire (AMA-IE) is the marketing authority for marketing professionals and businesses in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The AMA-IE is part of the American Marketing Association, the largest marketing association in North America. The AMA-IE mission is to help our members develop professionally through educational programs and networking events, as well as providing opportunities to businesses to grow their businesses through educational programs and obtaining highly qualified marketing professionals for their staffs. For more information please visit www.ama-ie.com and follow us at https://twitter.com/InlandEmpireAMA