March Field Air Museum on June 21, “Flight Testing Northrop’s Flying Wings”

“Flight Testing Northrop’s Flying Wings” – Is Subject of Inland Empire Aviation Roundtable at March Field Air Museum on June 21

RIVERSIDE, Calif . – “Flight Testing Northrop’s Flying Wings: From the N-1 to the B-2 Stealth Bomber” is the topic of the next Inland Empire Aviation Roundtable event hosted by the March Field Air Museum on Wednesday evening, June 21, 2017, beginning at 7 p.m. A highly regarded American aircraft industrialist and designer, Jack Northrop’s early flying wing technology was way ahead of his time and gave way to many advancements in aviation. A “flying wing” aircraft is one that is tailless and lacking a definitive fuselage; such aircraft have been experimented with since mankind’s earliest attempts to fly. Free and open to the public, the Inland Empire Aviation Roundtable is proudly sponsored by the March Field Air Museum.



Retired Lt. Col. Bill Flanagan, USAF, will be the guest presenter for the upcoming Roundtable event and his discussion will be focused on Jack Northrop’s development of flying wing aircraft, starting in 1929. He will highlight and explain results of flight testing from World War II to the present. Flanagan will also dispel some myths about flying wing characteristics that have arisen and remain even today. The presentation will include imagery of early Northrop designs, as well as the current B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.