CSUSB to Host the Eighth Annual Latino Education Advocacy Days Summit

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The eighth annual Latino Education Advocacy Days Summit, better known as LEAD VIII, will take place March 30 at Cal State San Bernardino and will focus on “Sin Fronteras — Education Beyond Borders.”

Registration is now open for the free, one-day event, which brings together teaching professionals and educators, researchers, academics, scholars, administrators, independent writers and artists, policy and program specialists, students, parents, civic leaders, activists and advocates.

It will be held at CSUSB’s Santos Manuel Student Union from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The summit, which averages 1,300 attendees annually, will feature keynote speakers and panel discussions on topics such as “The Majority Report: Supporting the Educational Success of Latino Students in California,” “Latinx and the Community College: Promoting Pathways to Postsecondary Degrees,” and “A United Force: Preserving California Legislation and Values under a Trump Administration.”

“Over the past decades, Latinos have emerged as the largest minority in the nation, with majority populations in many states and regions, and in some cases, the majority demographic among school-age children,” said Enrique G. Murillo Jr., founder and executive director of LEAD and professor of education at CSUSB. “Yet, Latinos continue to have some of the highest dropout/pushout rates, score among the lowest on achievement tests, and have low college enrollment and graduation rates. Both Latino students and teachers have a high mobility rate, are located in racially segregated communities with high poverty rates, and attend schools with fewer resources, staffing, and programs.

“To address these critical issues, and to ensure a strong future, the LEAD Organization at California State University, San Bernardino houses several national and international projects that provide a means to maximize the promotion, outreach and relations, within the areas of primary purpose,” Murillo said.

In addition, this year there will be four related events that will make up LEAD Week along with the annual summit:

March 25: The Binational Parent Leadership Institute II, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the CSUSB Santos Manuel Student Union; visit the Binational Parent Leadership web page for more information;

March 28: Catholic Schools Expo, CSUSB Santos Manuel Student Union, check the Diocese of San Bernardino’s College and Career Expo web page for more information;

March 29: PUENTE Student Leadership Forum at the Doubletree Hilton in San Bernardino; check the PUENTE event web page for updates; and

April 1: César E. Chávez Memorial Breakfast VI, 10 a.m., at the CSUSB Santos Manuel Student Union; tickets are $50 per person; email chicanolatinocaucusie@aol.com or call George Aguilar at (951) 906-3130 for more information.

Now in its eighth year, LEAD serves as a primary site for a set of innovative and productive programs, publications and events for Latinos and education. These projects involve significant participation of faculty, students and administrators, as well as partnerships in the region and nationally.

The projects also create strong interactive connections with Latino networks in the U.S., as well as Latin Americans and Indigenous Peoples throughout the Americas and the world, many whom are already in contact with LEAD personnel and the university.

For more information and to register online for the conference, visit the LEAD Summit website or call (909) 537-7632.

The summit organizers are also accepting applications for exhibitors and vendors. For information on being an exhibitor or vendor at the summit, visit the LEAD exhibitor/vendor webpage, or contact LEAD Exhibitor/Vendor Coordinator Miranda Canseco, at (909) 771-1348 or cansecom@coyote.csusb.edu.