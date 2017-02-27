Beyond Solar Panels, Inland Empire Company Helps You Create Energy Efficient Systems

Redlands, CA – Pure Gold Solar believes that being energy efficiency goes beyond simply using renewable solar energy, but cutting your electric consumption at every turn. To accomplish lowering Inland Empire energy use, they are offering monthly educational efficiency demonstrations and introducing innovative energy reduction strategies with unique cooling solutions.

The public is invited to learn more about building efficiency, toxin free living and renewable energy strategies the on the 2nd Wednesday each month at the Pure Gold Solar Demonstration Facility next to CrossFit East Redlands (1st left East of Colton Ave. off; 800 Opal Ave.). An open 1-hr. forum features refreshments, speakers & Q/A that focus on various aspects of business and residential building security, efficiency & sustainability. To join or contribute to the monthly demonstrations, visit Pure Gold Solar at www.puregoldsolar.com.

Efficiency combined with healthy comfort will be a necessary component in the effort to offset an estimated 35% increase in demand for electricity by 2030. With over 40% of the average U.S. household’s energy dedicated to heating and cooling, Pure Gold Solar suggests there is a better way to control the climate of your living/work space. The better way is with their Chiltrix ductless heat pump.

Over the past few years Mitsubishi, Daiken, and Hot Spot Energy “ductless” split system heat pumps have been gaining popularity in America with annual sales growth well over 20%. These whisper quiet, efficient systems are easy to install for area, augmentation, and whole structure climate control. Now Pure Gold Solar has become a Dealer for the new Chiltrix ductless system. This “best of breed” ductless solution that is the first to deliver efficient heating, cooling and humidity control through standard water PEX lines and is available in 2 – 20 Ton configurations for homes and businesses.

The super quiet Chiltrix is built for a 20-year service life and employs a closed loop, (insulated water/glycol PEX lines) ductless heat pump design utilizing DHC, (dynamic humidity control) coupled with variable speed compressors, pumps and fans that continuously adjust to meet operating needs and climate conditions. It is also designed to interface with solar thermal and inverted battery systems making it the best climate control solution for off-grid and solar PV applications.

The Chiltrix automatically matches capacity to changing cooling, heating and humidity loads and delivers an EER rating as high as 30, (approximate COP of 9 and SEER 33.5) at a comfort level far superior to other 410A refrigerant or hydronic systems. Up to eight Chiltrix indoor air handlers can be strategically placed throughout a structure per 2-Ton outdoor compressor/condensing unit that focus on where climate control is needed most depending on the time of day.

As Americans becomes more familiar with ductless split heat pump systems, they’ll come to realize that they can get superior comfort and save substantial amounts of energy and money in the process. The contribution of saving energy is a key component in rising to the challenge of reasonably priced, sustainable power.

