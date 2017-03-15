CSUSB Names Twillea Evans-Carthen New Ombuds Officer

San Bernardino, CA – Twillea Evans-Carthen, manager of programs and employment in the Cal State San Bernardino Human Resources Department, has been named the university’s ombuds officer.

“I’m delighted that Twillea has accepted this very important job as our university’s ombuds officer,” said university President Tomás D. Morales. “She is a respected longtime member of our CSUSB community, with nearly 29 years of administrative experience in our human resources department. We are extremely fortunate to have someone with such extensive experience, institutional knowledge and professional integrity to fill this vital role.”

“I look forward in providing private consultation as an impartial resource to faculty, students, staff and community in handling sensitive and confidential concerns, recommend improvements to campus policies and procedures, and to facilitate communication to mediate and/or resolve complaints,” Evans-Carthen said.

A member of the president’s office staff, the ombuds officer serves as an impartial party charged to offer students, faculty, staff and other campus affiliates a point of contact for inquires, issues and disagreements within the institution, all provided within a confidential environment. The position requires someone who is capable of dealing with highly sensitive matters, and who has the ability to interpret university and CSU policy and procedures.

Evans-Carthen is a CSUSB alumna, having earned a master’s degree in public administration. She also holds a bachelor’s of science degree in business administration from Cal State Long Beach. She has certificates in conflict resolution management and professional training in other human resources programs.

Evans-Carthen has also taught for two decades as an adjunct lecturer, teaching a variety of courses in human resources, organizational leadership, management and public administration at the CSUSB Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration, the CSUSB College of Extended Learning, and at Chapman University. She has served as the CSUSB conflict of interest compliance officer as well as the chair of the Conversations on Diversity Committee.