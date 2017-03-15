Riverside Public Utilities Welcomes New Board Members & Elects Officers

Riverside, Calif. – At last night’s Board of Public Utilities meeting, Riverside Public Utilities (RPU) welcomed its newest members, Jo Lynne Russo-Pereyra and Gildardo “Gil” Oceguera and selected the Chair and Vice Chair for the coming year.

Russo-Pereyra has called Riverside her home for the last 28 years. She is a water industry professional that has held multiple positions in the field, but currently serves as the Assistant General Manager for the Cucamonga Valley Water District. She is an active member of the American Water Works Association, Association of California Water Agencies, and California Special District Association. She holds a B.A. in Political Science and Sociology from the University of California, Santa Barbara and an M.A. in Public Administration from Columbia University.

“Having worked in many capacities in the utility field and municipal governments, I hope to bring my knowledge of operational leadership and responsible fiscal management to RPU customers,” said Russo-Pereyra.

Oceguera, a retired high school principal, has lived in the City of Riverside for 14 years. He has dedicated his 37-year career to serving as an educator, holding positions such as middle school and high school teacher, assistant principal, and principal and community college counselor. He holds a B.A. in Spanish and an M.A. in Counseling and School Administration from Sonoma State University and Universidad De Madrid in Spain. As an active member of the community, Oceguera is involved in local PTA’s, school site councils and rotary clubs.

“My career as an educator, which I consider as a public service to the betterment of our community, has prepared me to be an instrumental figure on the Board of Riverside Public Utilities. I look forward to serving my community in this role to meet Riverside’s water and power needs,” said Oceguera.

“I am honored to welcome Jo Lynne and Gil to the Riverside Public Utilities Board. Their dedication to the Riverside community will elevate our position as an economic driver for the Inland Empire as we move forward with our Utility 2.0 Strategic Plan,” said General Manager Girish Balachandran.

An election was held for the Chair and Vice Chair positions. David Austin was unanimously chosen to serve a second term as Board Chair, while Jennifer O’Farrell was unanimously chosen as Vice Chair of the Board. Board meetings are being held at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday’s of each month. The Board is composed of nine citizen volunteers appointed by City Council to four-year terms without compensation.