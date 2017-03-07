Grand Opening in Highland of VC Gourmet Restaurant

Highland, CA – VC Gourmet is a fast-casual setting that offers an array of small plates, salads, soups, entrées, pastries, and of course a deli case full of gourmet foods from her kitchen and imported from abroad. VC Gourmet is a true Delicatessen that offers dine-in, take out and catering services. Their goal is to provide customers with healthy, no preservative, made with love and attention to detail meals. From their small plates to complete dinners ready to go hot, cold or frozen.

In-House Dining: Chef Valarie has spent many years perfecting her fusion of flavors to bring you a unique and delightful assortment of small plates, entrées and pastries. From the shrimp tostadas to Truffle lamb chops, you will never be disappointed. VC Gourmet proudly uses Eco-friendly dinnerware made from fallen palm leaves (that would otherwise be burned). No plants or trees are cut or harmed during this process, they naturally biodegrade in fewer than 2 months after disposal and are BPI-certified 100% compostable.

Pick-up & Curbside To Go: Are you a busy parent that has a car full of kids? Or a sleeping toddler or baby? Chef Valarie knows all about this because of her experience with small children of her own. So VC Gourmet proudly offers Online ordering and curbside pick-up. She knows all too well how waking up a sleeping child can have a multitude of consequences. Simply call in or place your order Online, once you arrive they will happily bring your order out to you, making feeding your family healthy and delicious food as convenient as possible.

VC Gourmet is also proud to offer meals that are completely prepared for you and ready to heat & serve. Not sure about how to heat them? No problem! Along with detailed written instructions, you will also have the option of watching an Online video featuring Chef Valarie with step-by-step details on how to heat, serve and hold your meals. Love throwing dinner parties but don’t like all the hours it takes in the kitchen to put together a great meal? No problem! VC Gourmet will do it for you and with their step-by-step videos Chef Valarie will even show you how to do a professional plating for your guests, they will never know and we won’t tell!

Fine Dining: In addition, VC Gourmet hosts monthly fine dining experiences. Pre-Reservations and menus will be available at the first of each month. Please come join us for a truly European dining experience. You will be greeted at the door with fine hors d’oeuvres and your choice of wine or beer. Feel free to look around and engage in conversation during the 30-minute reception. You will then be introduced to your Chef for the night and a comprehension of the menu and wine or beer pairings for the evening. You will be transported to the region of the cuisine through texture, smell and taste. If you would like to be put on the reservation list, please contact us.

Catering: VC Gourmet can meet all your catering needs. Let our experienced chef personalize a menu to fit your taste buds and budget. We have a 10 year reputation of the highest quality gourmet cuisine and service that keeps our clients coming back for more. Just give us a call and let VC Gourmet be your “one-stop shop”, you can count on us to coordinate all your event needs, such as rentals, staff, valet, etc.

Private Dining: VC Gourmet offers private dinning for intimate affairs. Whether you want a quiet dinner for two or an intimate setting for a group of friends or family, VC Gourmet will be sure to take special care of you. Our chef will work with you to design a custom menu just for your event. No need to worry about running to get more wine or butter, with your personal servers you will not have to worry about a thing! Call or e-mail us for more details!

About Chef Valarie: International Chef Valarie Carlone Baker is an award-winning, innovative Chef with an exceptional record of quality, service and experience. Valarie Carlone Baker received her Master Chef culinary degree in Italian Cuisine from the Italian Culinary Institute in Calabria, Italy. Chef Carlone also has international experience at such noted establishments as The Palazzo Arzaga and Le Salon, along with Membership in the Italian Culinary Federation and Grade II Sommelier awarded. Chef Valarie also teaches culinary classes at The Art Institute in the Inland Empire campus and has appeared on the Food Network!

In addition to her delicatessen, Chef Valarie Carlone Baker offers a wide variety of additional culinary services to a broad clientele including; catering, private dining, event planning, menu development, consulting and on-site demonstration chef services. Chef Valarie prides herself in uncompromising standards of high quality service and superb presentation.

7223 Church Street Suite A17

Highland, CA 92346

(909) 362-5263

www.VCGourmet.com