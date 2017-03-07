Is the Promise of Low Cost, High Impact Marketing too Good to be True?

Palm Desert, California – Find out on March 16th when marketing maven, Stephanie Greene will be conducting her “Public Relations + Social Media = Marketing Success” workshop at the Coachella Valley Woman’s Business Center (CVWBC). The workshop is designed to show small business owners how public relations and social media lower advertising costs and super-charge results.

During this enlightening session, participants learn how to cultivate relationships with the media; vendors and other businesses that can help promote their business. They also learn about the different social media platforms and the best ways to use them. Included in the workshop Ms. Greene is the advantages and dangers of blogging.

According to Ms. Greene, “If you want more bang for your advertising buck, this workshop is the place to start”

The workshop will be conducted from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the CVWBC office, located at 77806 Flora Road, Suite A, in Palm Desert. The cost is $20 with online registration. To register go to www.cvwbc.org and click on Workshops. For more information call Kim Scanlan at (760) 345-9200.

Stephanie Greene is the Founder and CEO of FG Creative, Inc., a marketing company that specializes in branding, classic and digital advertising, public relations and media. With marketing practically encoded in her DNA, she thrives on helping businesses find and implement high impact solutions.

The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center, 77806 Flora Road, Suite A, in Palm Desert is a program of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship at Cal State San Bernardino. Housed in the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration, IECE, which administers the program in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration, is inland Southern California’s leading organization dedicated to supporting and promoting entrepreneurship. The CVWBC provides business counseling, training and mentoring for women business owners in the Coachella Valley.

The program provides services in English and Spanish to Latina business owners, currently the fastest growing group of women business owners in the country. The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center’s hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the CVWBC website at www.cvwbc.org or contact Kim Scanlan at (760) 345-9200.

For more information about Cal State San Bernardino, contact the university’s Office of strategic Communication at (909) 537-5007 and visit the news.csusb.edu.