Make-A-Wish grants future CSUSB student’s wish for financial aid

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Jennifer (Jenny) Escorza, a 17-year-old high school senior from Fontana who was diagnosed with myeloid sarcoma, knows firsthand the struggles of cancer. She also, however, understands the importance of staying hopeful and determined.

Despite her deteriorating health and numerous hospital stays, Escorza did not let her hardships impede on her dream of pursuing higher education. She improved her grades when they started to fall after her diagnosis and took the time to apply for college.

“Since I was little, I knew I wanted to go to a university and become someone successful,” said Escorza.

Escorza’s hard work paid off as she has been accepted to Cal State San Bernardino, where she will begin classes this in September.

When Make-A-Wish® Orange County and the Inland Empire offered to grant Escorza a single wish, she wished for financial assistance for college. Her wish came true on June 10, when Make-A-WishOrange County and the Inland Empire presented her with her gift during the CSUSB Latino Graduate Recognition Ceremony.

“When I heard that I was getting my wish of financial assistance for college I was happy and excited. I couldn’t believe that I’m getting closer to my dream,” said Escorza.

Escorza’s decision was not only influenced by her dream of attending college, but was also inspired by her family. She wanted to set a good example for her younger siblings by getting a college education, the first in her family to do so.

“What is great about Jennifer is that her wish was very intentional,” said Amanda Sotomayor, marketing coordinator of Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire. “This is something that will help her in the long run and will lift some of the financial burdens that come with going to college.”

Because Escorza was diagnosed with myeloid sarcoma, a rare disease that can pose as an isolated extramedullary leukemic tumor, she has chosen to major in chemistry and pursue a medical career in oncology — the study and treatment of tumors. Escorza has had her mind set on studying oncology since her last hospital stay in May 2016.

“I want to be a role model for every little kid, even the ones diagnosed with cancer,” said Escorza. “I want to inspire these kids mostly because every roommate I had just wanted to die. I would hear them every night telling their parents that they don’t want to live. I want to show them that cancer isn’t death.”

Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire grants the wishes of children and teens with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich their lives with hope, strength and joy.

For those interested in donating money and/or volunteering, visit the Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire website at www.ocie.wish.org.

For more information on Cal State San Bernardino, contact the university’s Office of Strategic Communication at (909) 537-5007 and visit the university’s news website at news.csusb.edu.