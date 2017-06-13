The Inland Empire Salute to Veterans Parade Committee Announces Fall Date
The annual parade has been moved to November, 2017
Riverside, Ca – The 12th Annual A Salute to Veterans Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday,
November 18, 2017 in downtown Riverside.
Since 2005, A Salute to Veterans Parade has been successful with thousands of participants, and even
more in attendance. The parade celebrates those men and women who served to protect the freedoms
that we treasure. A Salute to Veterans Parade honors veterans of all ages and eras. Parades over the
past years have featured over 100 entries that included marching bands, fly-overs, equestrian units,
color guards, marching units, antique cars, military vehicles, floats, and of course, veterans.
This year, for the first time, an expo that will include static displays and organizations whose services
or products are of unique interest and value to veterans, will take place near the Riverside County
Courthouse immediately following the parade.
The parade committee is seeking sponsors, volunteers, expo participants, and parade participants.
Those that are interested in contributing to this important event are encouraged to contact Jeffrey
Crumbaker at patriciang2@aol.com.
In addition, there will be a themed fundraising dinner during the week of November 12th, now the
City’s official Veterans’ Week, at Riverside’s Historic Camp Anza. Camp Anza served as a staging
area during World War II and has been refurbished to all of its original charm to provide affordable
housing for veterans. The date for this dinner, and where tickets can be purchased, will be released
shortly.
Additional information is available at www.asalutetoveterans.org. Follow updates on Instagram
(@asalutetoveterans) and like the parade’s Facebook page – 12th Annual A Salute to Veterans Parade
& Expo.