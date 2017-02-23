Students to Explore Health Care Careers at Annual Health Professions Conference at Loma Linda University

600 Students Step Into Their Health Futures Annual Health Professions Conference at Loma Linda University

LOMA LINDA, CA – On March 17th, 600+ Inland Empire High School health-pathway students will attend the high-energy Health Professions Conference at Loma Linda University to learn more about health professions needed in the Inland Empire. The Inland Health Professions Coalition, in partnership with Loma Linda University, is hosting 30+ top medical professionals to inspire and engage students with presentations that detail how to get into fields of Nursing, Pathology, Physical Therapy, Cardiology, General Medicine and more.

This adult-like conference for students will feature special Keynote Speaker Dr. Paola Case, Family Medicine from Kaiser Permanente, and two bright student Masters of Ceremonies that won a social media video contest. This conference has workshops throughout the day with 30+ health professionals and a full-access pass to Loma Linda’s SIM Lab. Students will receive one-on-one training, valuable resources, networking opportunities, and time to practice skills.

For Press and Faculty there will be a Health Industry Luncheon to network with the Inland Health Professions Coalition.

“This event is the only one of its kind in the Inland Empire. Students from area high schools come to explore a variety of Health professions in a university setting….inspiration and motivation surround them!”- Carol Allbaugh, Director of the Inland Health Professions Coalition.

There has been unprecedented support for this conference, including Loma Linda University, Health Workforce Initiative, Kaiser Permanente, County of San Bernardino Workforce Development, and more in the area.

The Inland Health Professions Coalition is a part of Reach Out, a Non-Profit organization serving the San Bernardino and Riverside communities for the last 50 years. The Inland Health Professions Coalition supports the efforts of school districts, community colleges and universities in promoting health professions. We help fill a need for health professionals in the Inland Empire by helping students identify health-related careers and by providing work-based learning experiences.

Inland Empire High Schools Attending: