Mt. San Jacinto College to present award-winning musical, Violet

The San Jacinto Campus Performing Arts Department is proud to present the 1997 off-Broadway hit and 2014 Tony-nominated revival, Violet, for two weekends starting on March 10th.

Violet is written by Brian Crawley with a score by Tony-winning composer Jeanine Tesori, whose major works include Fun Home, Caroline, or Change, Shrek The Musical, and Thoroughly Modern Millie. The San Jacinto College production of Violet features student performers in musical numbers ranging in style from country to gospel to blues, as the audience follows the journey of a disfigured woman who embarks on a cross-country bus trip to be healed by a minister in the 1960’s.

Violet runs March 10, 11, 17, 18 at 7:30 pm, and March 12, 19 at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $8 for seniors, $6 for students, and $5 for veterans and active military. Please call the box office at (951) 487-3790 for ticket reservation. All performances are held in the San Jacinto Campus Theater located at 1499 N. State Street San Jacinto, CA 92583. Sign language interpreters will be provided March 17, 18 and 19 for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

The Mt. San Jacinto College Theater Department is committed to engaging various audiences with compelling plays and musicals, and providing students a challenging program of class work designed to provide a path to a four-year college or the entertainment industry workforce.

Please visit msjc.edu/PerformingArts/SJC for more information or contact Payden Ackerman at 951-487-3791 or packerman@msjc.edu

San Jacinto Campus Theatre, 1499 N. State St., 92583