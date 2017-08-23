UUSD Partners With BITA Construction Industry Trades Program

Upland, CA – The Upland Unified School District (UUSD) on Tuesday officially joined with the California Homebuilding Foundation and the Building Industry Association’s Baldy View Chapter to train students under CHF’s Building Industry Technology Academy (BITA).

A memorandum of understanding was signed Tuesday night between UUSD and CHF that will immerse students in various aspects of homebuilding trades and careers. Participating students complete hands-on construction assignments, such as framing, roofing, reading blueprints, mechanical installations, plumbing, site preparation and more.

“Construction trades are one of the fastest-growing career fields in the Inland Empire and Southern California, and we are thrilled to offer this kind of real-world training for our students,” said Dr. Nancy Kelly, UUSD Superintendent. “Partnerships such as these allow students apply academic principles to real-life situations – opening the door for career opportunities they might never have considered.”

According to the California Employment Development Department, construction saw the fastest job growth in the Inland Empire between August 1, 2016, and July 31, 2017 – up more than 15,800 jobs. This is being driven by the region’s rapid population growth, which has created strong demand for new housing. The Southern California Association of Governments projects that San Bernardino and Riverside Counties will add an average of 61,000 people per year through 2030.

Under the MOU signed Tuesday, CHF will provide the District with support and assistance in developing a construction trades career pathway. The signing follows last year’s designation of Hillside High School as a “Model Continuation School” for the state of California.

“Preparing our students for life after high school is our commitment, and we couldn’t be more pleased to work with CHF and the BIA in offering this opportunity to our students,” Kelly said.