October is a Strong Month for Ontario International Airport 

ONTARIO, Calif. – Passenger volume at Ontario International Airport (ONT) rose nearly 5 percent in October compared with October a year ago, continuing a strong trend in passenger levels as the airport completed its first year under local control.

More than 410,500 passengers moved through ONT in October, up 4.7 percent from October 2016. The increase was driven in part by the arrival of Frontier Airlines, which began service at ONT in mid-October.

Passenger numbers for the first 10 months of the year also climbed compared with 2016, increasing by 6.6 percent to more than 3.7 million.

Air cargo, meanwhile, continued its double-digit growth in October. A total of 57,679 metric tons of freight and mail were handled at ONT, up 22.7 percent compared with October 2016. For the first 10 months of this year, total cargo tonnage rose nearly 15 percent.

“ONT is on track for a record year in air cargo activity while passenger volumes are on pace to be the highest since 2011,” said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

“The steady increases we are seeing month after month reflect a strong show of confidence among airlines and their customers for service at ONT.”

October 2017 October 2016 % Change YTD 2017 YTD 2016 % Change Passenger Traffic Domestic 400,582 381,971 4.9% 3,615,528 3,386,403 6.8% International 10,011 10,025 -0.1% 116,255 113,522 2.4% Total 410,593 391,996 4.7% 3,731,783 3,499,925 6.6% Air Cargo (Tons) Freight 54,193 45,264 19.7% 495,947 432,059 14.8% Mail 3,577 1,799 98.8% 24,802 21,098 17.6% Total 57,769 47,063 22.7% 520,748 453,157 14.9%

About Ontario International Airport

ONT is located approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a medium-hub, full-service airport with direct commercial jet service to 15 major U.S. cities and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There are on average 62 daily departures offered by 8 air carriers. For more information about ONT, please visit www.flyOntario.com. For more information about ONT, please visit www.flyOntario.com. .