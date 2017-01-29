CBU Lancer News, Basketball, Wrestling, Water Polo
1/28/2017 | SAN FRANCISCO – Five California Baptist University wrestlers will end up going into the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships with a ton of confidence after winning their respective weight classes at the California Collegiate Open on Saturday.
Peter Cunningham, Anthony Racobaldo, Greg Gaxiola, Christian Smith and Nolan Kistler all won their divisions at the Open Tournament, which was hosted by San Francisco State. The 11th-ranked Lancers now prepare for the RMAC Championships at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., next Saturday before they make their home opener and closer Feb. 11th in a dual against Simon Fraser.
1/28/2017 | RIVERSIDE, Calif. – No. 24-ranked California Baptist University had its first opportunity to defend its house this weekend, with two games in the CBU Mini Invite.
The Lancers opened the day by facing sixth-ranked UC Irvine – the fourth ranked team CBU has faced in five games. Despite a valiant effort, the Lancers dropped the game 20-4. CBU responded to the loss later in the day, however, with a win against Concordia University of Irvine, beating the Eagles 13-6.
1/28/2017 | Box Score | RIVERSIDE, Calif. – It may have been a low-scoring game Saturday night, but fourth-ranked California Baptist University made its points count, while locking down on defense. The Lancers grabbed a 63-45 win over Notre Dame de Namur to keep their first-place standing in conference.
CBU improves to 19-1 on the year, 11-1 in the PacWest to remain tied for the top spot with Hawai’i Pacific. The win also extends the Lancers’ unbeaten streak to 11-straight games – just five off the program-best set in 2013-14, also under Coach Rick Croy.
1/28/2017 | Box Score – RIVERSIDE, Calif. – In a close game in the first half, California Baptist University found itself in unfamiliar territory at home against Notre Dame de Namur Saturday night. Nevertheless, the eighth-ranked Lancers got back on course en route to a 91-63 victory over the Argonauts.
CBU’s depth wore on NDNU, with five Lancers scoring at least nine points and a total of nine scoring in the game. Notre Dame de Namur also committed 17 turnovers, compared to just eight of the Lancers, who won their 18th-straight game and 30 consecutive at home to improve to 21-2 and remain undefeated at 12-0 in the PacWest.
