CBU Lancer News, Basketball, Wrestling, Water Polo

1/28/2017 | SAN FRANCISCO – Five California Baptist University wrestlers will end up going into the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships with a ton of confidence after winning their respective weight classes at the California Collegiate Open on Saturday.



Peter Cunningham , Anthony Racobaldo , Greg Gaxiola , Christian Smith and Nolan Kistler all won their divisions at the Open Tournament, which was hosted by San Francisco State. The 11th-ranked Lancers now prepare for the RMAC Championships at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., next Saturday before they make their home opener and closer Feb. 11th in a dual against Simon Fraser.

Women’s Water Polo: Lancers Split Home Opener 1/28/2017 | RIVERSIDE, Calif. – No. 24-ranked California Baptist University had its first opportunity to defend its house this weekend, with two games in the CBU Mini Invite.



The Lancers opened the day by facing sixth-ranked UC Irvine – the fourth ranked team CBU has faced in five games. Despite a valiant effort, the Lancers dropped the game 20-4. CBU responded to the loss later in the day, however, with a win against Concordia University of Irvine, beating the Eagles 13-6.

Men’s Basketball: Pulling Out All the Stops



CBU improves to 19-1 on the year, 11-1 in the PacWest to remain tied for the top spot with Hawai'i Pacific. The win also extends the Lancers' unbeaten streak to 11-straight games – just five off the program-best set in 2013-14, also under Coach Rick Croy. 1/28/2017 | Box Score | RIVERSIDE, Calif. – It may have been a low-scoring game Saturday night, but fourth-ranked California Baptist University made its points count, while locking down on defense. The Lancers grabbed a 63-45 win over Notre Dame de Namur to keep their first-place standing in conference.