La Quinta Police Crime Prevention Exposition 2017

La Quinta, CA – La Quinta Police Department is bringing a crime prevention exposition to the residents, business owners and visitors of the Coachella Valley on Saturday, February 18th between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm.

The La Quinta Police Department has a long history of community policing programs which provide training, education and empowerment to citizens as we collectively work together in our fight against crime. This year, the police department has thoughtfully prepared a grouping of several rotating mini-seminars which last approximately thirty minutes each. The mini-seminar topics offer expert guidance for our citizens when considering door locks, outdoor lighting, video cameras, gun safety, heightening personal safety awareness, disaster preparedness, and much more. The rotating nature of each mini-seminar was designed to offer everyone the opportunity to attend each crime prevention topic during the Crime Prevention EXPO.

In addition to food available for purchase, the Crime Prevention EXPO will feature many trade booths where visitors can examine the latest crime prevention products and their features. Companies such as Home Depot, ServPro, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Christopher’s Clubhouse, and many more will feature their best products and services to help our citizens elevate personal security, health and crime prevention awareness.

The women and men of the La Quinta Police Department, in partnership with the City of La Quinta and the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, hope to see you at the Crime Prevention EXPO. Together, we can let criminals know they won’t be tolerated and are not welcome in our community.