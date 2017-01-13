Chino Basin Water Conservation District College Scholarship Now Open for Applications

Montclair, CA – Chino Basin Water Conservation District (CBWCD) invites full-time high school seniors and college students pursuing water-related studies to apply for college scholarships of up to $5,000. The scholarship, paid over one year, will be awarded to qualified students who demonstrate commitment and passion for water conservation within their chosen field of study. The number of scholarships awarded is based on the number and quality of qualified applicants.

“We’re looking for students with big dreams eager to protect our most precious resource,” said Director Margaret Hamilton, the Chair of CBWCD’s Education Committee. “Each year, we are impressed with the creativity and passion that our scholarship recipients bring to their studies and to the practice of water conservation. Through this program, we hope to strengthen the water conservation workforce in our region.”

Applications are accepted from January 1 to April 30, 2017. Applicants must meet all eligibility requirements to qualify, including proof of permanent residency within CBWCD’s boundaries . This includes the cities of Montclair, Chino, Ontario, Upland, and portions of Rancho Cucamonga and Chino Hills.

Student finalists are selected based on the overall strength of their application, with consideration given for demonstration of financial need. The staff and directors on the CBWCD Education Committee interview each finalist, and make recommendations to the Board of Directors. Final selection is made at the district’s July board meeting and winners are announced in August.

A full listing of applicant requirements and application instructions can be found at http://www.cbwcd.org/173/Education-Grant .

Grant recipients must volunteer 20 hours at CBWCD within the year after receiving the grant award. Future funding of scholarships may be affected if these hours are not completed within the year.