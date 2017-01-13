Behind the Scenes at the Orange Empire Railway Museum in Perris

Get “Behind the Scenes” on January 21 and 22 at the Orange Empire Railway Museum in Perris, where volunteers operate, maintain and restore the West’s largest collection of vintage rail cars. At this annual all-day event, visitors get special access and tours of locomotives, passenger and freight cars, streetcars, interurban electric cars and artifacts dating back to 1870.

Bring the family for a fun and fascinating day! Activities at Behind the Scenes will feature tours and special equipment operations. Visit Ruffulo Carhouse 7, a restoration shed filled with trains and trolleys that is not usually open to the public. Get special access to the pit where you can go underneath a street car and see how it works. For an additional fee, get behind the throttle (under supervision) and run a real locomotive. Enjoy other special equipment.

Behind the Scenes coincides with Steam Weekend so you’ll see a real steam locomotive in operation and get to ride behind the powerful VC #2. Admission includes unlimited rides on other classic passenger trains and streetcars of Southern California’s railroad past.

This gated event supports museum operations and the continued restoration of historic rail cars and rail line. Admission is free to members. Admission for nonmembers is ages 12 and up, $12, children 5 to 11, $8, children 4 and under are free. The address is 2201 S. “A” St., Perris, CA.Visit www.oerm.org or call (951) 657-2605.