Coachella Valley Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Re-opens under Cal State University – San Bernardino

(Coachella Valley, CA) May 10, 2016- The Coachella Valley Small Business Development Center (CVSBDC) re-opens in partnership with Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center. Under this arrangement Brad Mix, well-known expert in business consulting services in the region, will serve as business consultant for the SBDC which will operate out of the Palm Desert office of WBC.

The CVSBDC will provide no-cost, one-on-one consulting services to existing and start-up businesses that includes assistance with securing SBA loans, developing financial projections, business plans, marketing strategy.

Consulting services will continue in the Coachella Valley at the following location: 77806 Flora Road, Palm Desert, CA 92211. Please call 951.781.2345 for an appointment.

For additional information regarding SBDC services please contact Brad Mix at 760.718.9341.

Visit www.iesmallbusiness.com to see how the Small Business Development Center can help you secure funding for your business at no-cost to you.

The Inland Empire Small Business Development Center (IESBDC) is partially funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration and other private sector funds to provide one-on-one technical assistance, access to capital, access to procurement opportunities and training for small business owners in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. IESBDC operates as a part of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship hosted by California State University College of Business and Public Administration