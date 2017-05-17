College Promise Initiative Launched in Moreno Valley and Riverside

Riverside, CA – Moreno Valley and Riverside City colleges announced today the launch of their College Promise Initiative. Between the two colleges, they expected to help 1,500 students receive free tuition and books for their freshman year.

In September of 2016, Governor Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 1741 which provided financial support to districts interested in implementing or expanding the initiative. The state’s 2016-17 budget funded a one-time amount of $15 million to be distributed to colleges in the Community Colleges system. Fifteen districts in the state were awarded $1.5 million. Although the Riverside Community College District wasn’t selected, RCC and MVC decided to self fund the initiative through donations and other means.

MVC expects to assist up to 500 students from Val Verde and Moreno Valley unified school districts, while RCC will work with Riverside, Alvord and Jurupa unified school districts to fund 1,000 students through its Promise program.

The College Promise initiative has shown to improve college-going rates and completion of post-secondary credentials. The Chancellor’s Office is working with state leaders to support a statewide framework for College Promise that will focus on improving student outcomes and reducing the cost of attending college.

“We are proud of our partnership with our friends at Moreno Valley College,” Martinrex Kedziora, Ed.D., MVUSD superintendent, said. “The Promise program is yet another way we’re working together to keep students headed toward success.”

Each of the colleges have different eligibility requirements, so students interested in participating in the initiative should contact their preferred college. Students interested in attending RCC can learn more about the program by logging on to http://rcc.edu/services/pathway/promise/Pages/Home.aspx. Students planning on attending MVC can learn more about the College’s program at http://www.mvc.edu/PROMISE/.

“MVC launched the MVC Promise initiative as a commitment to increasing college and career readiness in our community,” Dyrell Foster, vice president, Student Services, said. “This program will provide increased access to higher education for first-generation college students by addressing the financial barriers that often get in the way of those seeking to attend college.”

Cleveland Johnson, MVUSD school board president, said, “A year of free tuition and books and no fees could very well be what makes going to college possible for many of our students.”