FREE Open House: Norco College Celebrates Career and Technical Education Month

Norco, CA – Norco College CTE is hosting an open house on February 22, from 4-6 pm in the Center for Student Success, second floor. Community and students are invited to join others across the nation during the month of February to celebrate national Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month®. This year’s tagline is Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow! The open house is free and open to the public.

“This event provides future students and community members the opportunity to learn about the 42 certificate and 25 associate degree programs we offer through CTE at Norco College.” said Kevin Fleming, dean of Career and Technical Education. “By partnering with the business community, CTE programs invest in students and provide the latest technology and skills that will prepare them to become successful employees and future leaders.”

CTE Month provides CTE programs across the country an opportunity to demonstrate how CTE prepares students for careers in high-wage and high-demand career fields.

CTE encompasses 94 percent of high school students and 13 million postsecondary students in the United States and includes high schools, career centers, community and technical colleges, four-year universities and more. CTE is a major part of the solution to myriad national economic and workforce problems, such as high school dropout rates, a weakened economy, global competitiveness and massive layoffs. At a time when opportunity for employment is so critical, CTE programs in every community are ensuring students are equipped with the skills to successfully enter the workforce.

For more information about Career & Technical Education at Norco College, call (951) 372- 7000.