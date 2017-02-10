CSUSB: Cyber Security Program Scholarship Available

San Bernardino, Ca. – Applications are now being accepted for Cal State San Bernadino CyberCorps® Scholarship for Service program for students interested in pursuing a federal career in cyber security.

The scholarship program covers full tuition and books, and provides a stipend for up to two years for undergraduates pursuing a bachelor’s degree, and graduate students pursuing a master’s degree, to attend CSUSB. The stipend per year for undergraduates is up to $22,500 and up to $34,000 for graduate students.

Students who participate in CyberCorps® Scholarship for Service program must work for the federal government in paid cyber security positions for up to two years, the period equivalent to the length of the scholarship, after graduation.

The deadline to submit applications is May 1, 2017. Information on the eligibility and application process is available at the CSUSB Cyber Security Center at cyber.csusb.edu. The scholarships are funded through grants awarded by the National Science Foundation.

The Cyber Security Center is also offering an information session at the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration, room 122, on Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m.

Cal State San Bernardino is a national leader in cyber security education. Since 2008, CSUSB has been a designated Center of Academic Excellence in Information Assurance by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security, due to its excellent curriculum and faculty expertise in cyber security. As a reflection of this excellence, CSUSB was recently designated as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense/Information Assurance through 2021.

The Cyber Security Center is housed in the Information and Decision Sciences Department of the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration at Cal State San Bernardino.

For more information, contact the CSUSB Cyber Security Center, (909) 537-7535