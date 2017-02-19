Hillside HS named ‘Model Continuation School’ for 2017 by State Superintendent of Schools

Upland, CA – Hillside High School in Upland has been designated a Model Continuation High School (MCHS) for 2017 by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson.

Hillside, which serves 180 students in 11th and 12 grades, was one of 35 continuation schools across California to earn MCHS designation for operative innovative academic programs that help prepare at-risk students for 21st century careers and college. The three-year award will be presented at the 2017 California Continuation Education Association State Conference April 28-30 in Fresno.

“I applaud the dedicated administration and staff on their work to assist and motivate at-risk students and help them reach their full potential,” Torlakson said. “The positive and nurturing climate these schools have created inspires students to do well in their academic work and also to contribute to their communities.”

“This is an extraordinarily proud moment for Hillside High School and the entire Upland Unified School District family,” said Dr. Nancy Kelly, UUSD Superintendent. “The work that is being done to provide an opportunity to students who need a second chance is transformational – for those students, their families and the community. Principal Jerry Adams and the Hillside High School staff do remarkable work day in and day out, and this well-deserved recognition from the state means so much to all of us.”

Hillside was founded in 1987 to provide a flexible program to help students who are credit deficient or otherwise in danger of not earning a high school diploma. The school offers a variety of ways for students to earn the credits they need, including variable credit classes, Independent Study and Regional Occupational Program (ROP) both on and off campus. In 2015, Hillside transitioned from remedial to college preparatory classes and now offers lab science and foreign language, in addition to AVID, guitar and leadership.

Among the cutting-edge teaching methods at Hillside is the use of Google-based instruction and a 1:1 ratio of technology and students. Each class has a set of Chromebooks, and students have access to their own Google accounts and educational apps.

During the 2015-2016 school year, 76 students received their diplomas from Hillside, 20 returned to traditional high school and 16 transferred to another alternative program, such as adult school.

Hillside High School also is representative of the Upland Unified School District’s (UUSD) commitment to the whole child. The school offers a variety of services to help students and their families, many of whom are low-income or in transient situations. About 76 percent of students participate in the free/reduced lunch program (compared to 54 percent of students District-wide), and a free breakfast program recently was implemented for all Hillside students. Hillside has a full-time guidance counselor, a Special Education program, and a part-time nurse and transition specialist. In addition, students have access to competitive sports including basketball, soccer, volleyball and football.

“We’re a family at Hillside High School, and it makes all the difference in the world when it comes creating opportunities for students who, in many cases, have felt isolated and alone,” said Mr. Adams, Hillside’s Principal. “It is an honor to be recognized by the state for the extraordinary efforts of our team, and to be reminded that our efforts are making a difference in the lives of our students.”

For more information of Hillside Continuation High School, please visit: https://hhs-uusd-ca.schoolloop.com

