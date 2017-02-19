Spring Railroadiana Swap Meet: Just the Ticket for Train Enthusiasts

Perris, CA – Train enthusiasts, history buffs and those wanting to learn about Southern California’s railway history are welcome to attend Spring Railroadiana Swap Meet at the Orange Empire Railway Museum in Perris. The event is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.



The open-air fundraising event for the nonprofit museum will feature 180-plus tables of railroad antiques, collectibles, art, books and model and toy trains.

Visitors can see everything from highly detailed scale models to family heirloom trains, lanterns, signs, signals and archival photos. Historians will be on-hand to tell stories of how rail transportation shaped the Southern California we know today.

Admission is $7 for ages 12 and up, $5 for ages 5 to 11, or included with an all-day ride pass, $12 for ages 12 and up, $8 ages 5 – 11, ages 4 and under are free. The event is free to OERM members. Admission for vendors is $18.

Visitors and vendors can contact the museum for more information at (951) 943-3020.

The non-profit Orange Empire Railway Museum, 2201 S. “A” St., Perris, CA, has been preserving Southern California’s railway history since 1956. Home to over 200 historic railway cars and locomotives from Los Angeles and the West, the museum’s 90-acre site in Perris, California is open to the public 363 days a year. Railway trains operate every weekend. Come experience a day of family fun exploring the large grounds and riding the trains and trolleys that helped create the Southern California we know today. Check out our calendar for a listing of special events, including steam train operations. www.oerm.org